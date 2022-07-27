Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

