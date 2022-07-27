ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 71.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $69,787.41 and approximately $469.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 74.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00712343 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

