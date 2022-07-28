10,100 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 24,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,795.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,741 shares of company stock valued at $20,969,282. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

