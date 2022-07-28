1,053 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.83.

PSA opened at $330.71 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

