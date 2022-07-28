15,120 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 102,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

