16,000 Shares in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Draganfly by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Draganfly Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98.

Draganfly Profile

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 76.63% and a net margin of 254.51%.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.