1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $5,888.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

