1MillionNFTs Reaches Market Cap of $27,305.69 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $27,305.69 and approximately $44,353.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017009 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033159 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
