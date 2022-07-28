28,287 Shares in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of US Ecology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $42,898,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 343.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 190,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

