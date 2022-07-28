2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $349,803.21 and approximately $103,736.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00033032 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
