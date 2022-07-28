327,501 Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 327,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,390,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last 90 days.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

