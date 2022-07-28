36,194 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 553,267 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RedBall Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RBAC stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.