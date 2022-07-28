3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
3M Stock Performance
MMM stock opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.