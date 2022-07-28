7,328 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.