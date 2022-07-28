88,736 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

