8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Barclays

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 73,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

