8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $4.84. 8X8 shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 29,405 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $614.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

