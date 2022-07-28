AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.71. 516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after buying an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.