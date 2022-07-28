Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.04 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON ASIT opened at GBX 65 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £123.66 million and a P/E ratio of 243.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 60.03 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.77.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile
