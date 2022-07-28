Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.04 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ASIT opened at GBX 65 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £123.66 million and a P/E ratio of 243.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 60.03 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.77.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

