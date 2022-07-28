ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Down 9.4%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.72. 85,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 87,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.