Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.56-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,911. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

