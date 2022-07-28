Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $115,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 914,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average is $311.05. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.