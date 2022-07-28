Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in Accenture by 64.1% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.05. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

