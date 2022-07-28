Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.00

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.20), with a volume of 110855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.19).

Accsys Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £204.90 million and a P/E ratio of -371.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.49.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

