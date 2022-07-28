Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

