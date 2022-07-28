Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.29 and a 200-day moving average of $432.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

