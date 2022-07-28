Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.73. 48,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

