ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.