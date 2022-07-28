Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

