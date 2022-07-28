Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.4 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.