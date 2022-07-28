Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.38 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

