Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $57,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after buying an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,439,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

