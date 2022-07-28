Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $85.24 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $85,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.