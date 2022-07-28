Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $69,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

