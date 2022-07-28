Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 902,695 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $91,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

