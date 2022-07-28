AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.55 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 36.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.