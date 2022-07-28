Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 6.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 86,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,879,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agenus Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agenus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

