Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $80,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

A stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $128.79. 8,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,396. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

