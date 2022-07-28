Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 120841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.
Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.
