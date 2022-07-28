Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $4,294,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.49. 69,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,919. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,911 shares of company stock valued at $60,894,702. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

