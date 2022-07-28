Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $40.11 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and approximately $549,762.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

