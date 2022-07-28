Alamo Group (ALG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

