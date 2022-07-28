Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.76. Approximately 410,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 816,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.60.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6479167 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

