Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.
Albertsons Companies Price Performance
Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.
Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Featured Articles
