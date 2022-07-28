Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given “Maintains” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACI. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,622. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

