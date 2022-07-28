Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Align Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $11.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.26. 30,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,017. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.79.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.