Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $17.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,017. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.78.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

