Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.75.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,017. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.79.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

