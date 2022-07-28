Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 6.6 %

ALIM opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.