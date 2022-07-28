ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $4,610.17 and approximately $127.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.14 or 1.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

