All Sports (SOC) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last Week

All Sports (SOC) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.97 or 0.99979184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00127299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

